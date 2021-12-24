WILMINGTON, Del. (WJZ) — A Port Deposit woman was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Del., for fraudulently obtaining money from her employer, a medical practice in Delaware.
Kimberly Sponaugle, 44, made more than 3,000 personal purchases with her company's credit card totaling more than $250,000 during a six-year period, according to a statement from the Delaware Office of the U.S. Attorney. She used the money to pay for her home power bills, and several domestic and international vacations for herself and others, according to the statement.
The practice's business manager, Sponaugle mischaracterized the purchases in the business' bookkeeping software, denying access to her credit card statements and other means of concealment and deception, the statement said.
Sponaugle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when she is sentenced, but a date has not been set.