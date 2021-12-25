BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A young boy was critically injured early Christmas morning in an apartment fire located on the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive , according to Baltimore County Fire officials.
According to the news release, after firefighters rescued the boy from the building , EMS began treatment and transported him to Northwest Hospital, later transferring him to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries from fire, officials said.
Firefighters and police received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a fire with somebody who needed to be rescued. Upon their arrival, they found heavy flames coming from the Gwynn Oak apartments, according to the release.
Officials determined the three-alarm fire was under control around 1:38 a.m.
According to a news release, the fire damaged 16 apartments, resulting in seven people being displaced. The American Red Cross and the apartment building’s management are assisting those who have lost their homes in this incident.
The Baltimore County Police Department fire investigators are searching for what started the fire.