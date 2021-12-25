University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To ClassWhen students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost.