WASHINGTON (WJZ) – The Military Bowl Foundation announced that the 2021 Military Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Boston College.

Boston College and East Carolina had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

In a release, Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck stated, “This is a terrible situation obviously… We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.”

Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said, “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team.. We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”

The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, scheduled for Monday morning, also are canceled.

Information for ticket refunds will be released soon.