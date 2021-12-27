File photo of a man in handcuffs. (Credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Dundalk on Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of North Point Road around 10 p.m. After an investigation, Tyquan Timmons was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other related charges.
Timmons is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Police to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.