BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday.
Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis.
Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured.
A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said.
Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.