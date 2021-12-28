BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael’s Cafe is closing its Timonium location until further notice due in part to a lack of staff, the owners announced Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the Dellis family said the closure was prompted by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and what they described as an “overwhelming amount of staffing shortages.”
The family said the location will remain closed “until we are able to provide the level of service we have been proudly offering our community for over 37 years.”
In the meantime, the owners encouraged diners to visit Michael’s White Marsh/Middle River location.