TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland counties on Tuesday announced they are clean out of rapid COVID-19 tests as people rush to get tested amid a surge in cases.

The surge, propelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, led to record positivity and hospitalizations in Maryland. As of Tuesday morning, the percentage of people testing positive is 17.58%, and hospitalizations topped 1,800.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties said they are out of COVID-19 home tests, and none of the counties have hinted at when a restock is in sight.

Find state-provided COVID-19 testing sites here.

Several pharmacy chains, including CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, also provide testing in some locations; if you’re lucky, the stores may have home tests in stock.

County-provided PCR tests, which yield results within one to three days, remain available in each county. Here’s where to find them:

Liberty Family Resource Center: Open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 3525 Resource Drive Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Drumcastle Government Center: Open Tuesday and Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m. 6401 York Road Baltimore, Maryland 21121

Dundalk Health Center: Open Wednesday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m 7700 Dunmanway Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Baymeadow Parking Lot: Open Monday and Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Annapolis Exchange: Open Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Lula Scott Community Center (backdoor): Mondays 9:00 a.m – 10:00 a.m.

Ascend One Building: Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 8930 Stanford Blvd. Columbia, MD 21045

Mobile Testing: Open seven days a week, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) Click here for the complete schedule and locations.