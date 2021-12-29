SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police shot and killed a shooting suspect early Wednesday during a shootout in Silver Spring, police said.

It happened during a traffic stop about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

Chief Jones said an off-duty officer responding to a shooting on Bonifant Street notified on-duty officers about a Mercedes Benz seen fleeing the scene.

When officers pulled over the car on Wayne Avenue, the suspect got out and opened fire at them, Jones said. He said officers returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The suspect died of his injuries, Jones said, but none of the officers was hurt.

The Bonifant Street shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Jones said police believe that the suspect and shooting victim knew each other, though it’s unclear how.

The shooting suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The police chief said all four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine for police shootings.

He said investigators are still reviewing evidence in the case, which includes witness statements and body-worn camera footage.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is taking over the investigation into the police shooting.