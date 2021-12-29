BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, the department announced.
Harrison is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot, and has reported only mild symptoms. He is isolating in his Baltimore home.
“I’m in good spirits,” said Commissioner Harrison. “I’m glad I was fully vaccinated and am experiencing only mild symptoms. I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community. Let’s work together to reduce the burden on our hospital systems at this critical time.”
Harrison will work from home until he is cleared to return to the office.