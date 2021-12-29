CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Charles County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a proposed mask mandate in Charles County.
The news comes as Maryland sets a new record of more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
The mask mandate would require that Charles County citizens use face coverings inside any business, restaurant or public building.
The meeting will be held remotely over a video teleconference service and is open to the public.
This interested in learning more about this meeting or participating can call 301-645-0555 or visit the Charles County government webpage here.