BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — There’s no question the Baltimore Ravens need their most dynamic player back.

Star QB Lamar Jackson got back on the field for the first time in 17 days Wednesday, since he injured his right ankle in Cleveland on Dec. 12.

Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. He’s expected back soon, however.

Coach John Harbaugh’s said he’s feeling hopeful Wednesday.

“I’m hopeful for all of our quarterbacks, of course, starting with Lamar,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s our starting quarterback. He’s our guy, and I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know that most of all, Lamar does.”

Jackson’s presence at practice in Owing’s Mills is a ginger, slow step forward. He was limited in his participation, and his movement was visibly restricted.

In a video tweeted by ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, Jackson, known for his elusiveness on the field, limped during a light jog on the practice field.

Though he might not be at 100%, the team is happy to have Jackson back on the field.

“It’s great for the team, for the atmosphere of the game,” said center Bradley Bozeman. “It’s great for everything and Lamar is a great competitor, he’s a great playmaker. He does the things he needs to do to be the best at what he does.”

“Obviously getting number eight back is special, because he’s a special player,” said tight-end Mark Andrews. “And, you know, I think we’re all excited about that.”

Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Ravens would obviously welcome Jackson back if he’s healthy, but Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a loss to Green Bay two games ago, and Josh Johnson threw for 304 yards against Cincinnati the following week.

So Jackson is the first choice, but not the only option.

“He’s going to do everything he can to be out there. You can’t make a promise, because we don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. It’s not for us to know. So, I’m hopeful. Tyler will be ready to go. He’ll be back here. He should be back in here tomorrow, and of course, Josh is also practicing today as well.”