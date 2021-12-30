BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion Thursday morning at a Baltimore coal facility shook homes across the city and sent smoke billowing into the air.

The loud blast occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue, officials and company representatives said.

No one was hurt in the explosion, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department, and nothing caught fire as a result.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, showering the sidewalks below with shards of shattered glass.

Windows blown out at nearby buildings and shattered glass on the sidewalks from the impact of the powerful coal dust explosion. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZHpypnIXOA — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) December 30, 2021

The cause wasn’t immediately clear Thursday afternoon.

The loud noise from around 11:35am was a propane tank explosion at the CSX Coal Pier in Curtis Bay. OEM, BPD, BCFD, and CSX are all on scene. The explosion is isolated to the CSX property, no impact or risk to community, no reported injuries, and cause is unknown at this time. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) December 30, 2021

A fire department spokesperson described the incident as a coal dust explosion, saying it happened when a conveyor belt got jammed.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said a propane tank exploded at the facility.

“The explosion is isolated to the CSX property, no impact or risk to community, no reported injuries, and cause is unknown at this time,” Costello said.

A spokesperson released a statement to WJZ confirming that no employees were injured.

“CSX appreciates the swift response of the Baltimore Fire Department. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the statement said.