BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari have inked a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2024 season, the franchise said Thursday.
The $15.35 million contract extension includes $7 million in guaranteed money, and it will pay Mekari roughly $5.1 million a year, according to the contract-tracking site Spotrac. Mekari, 24, is currently earning a base salary of $850,000.
Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta expressed excitement about the signing, saying that locking up Mekari for three more years was an "easy decision."
“He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way,” DeCosta said. “Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”
Mekari, who signed with Baltimore as a rookie free agent in 2019, has seen action in 36 games for the Ravens, including starting 10 games at right tackle this season.
DeCosta wasn’t the only one thrilled about the news. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports, Mekari was greeted at practice Thursday with a round of applause from his fellow linemen.
After signing his 3-year extension, Patrick Mekari walked onto the practice field to the sound of his fellow offensive lineman clapping their hands
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 30, 2021