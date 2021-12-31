TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools sent home a letter to parents. Classes will resume in person on Monday as planned.

“As long as everyone is keeping an eye on it and protecting each other, I think that’s the way to go right now,” said Robert Wilson, a parent.

This comes as some schools in the region take steps to curb the surge in COVID cases spurred by the Omicron variant.

“But they really need to take into consideration the health of the children, the families and everyone else,” said Natasha Anderson, a parent.

Anderson’s daughter is a student at George Washington Carver School for the Arts in Towson. She said a virtual option would be important at a time like this.

“My concerns are that my may go to school and contract COVID and bring it home to the family,” Anderson said.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools are also re-opening for in-person classes Monday.

Over in Harford County, the district says it has no plans for a system-wide closure. It will only consider closing a single school after exhausting all other options.

Bre Stifler, a Baltimore County parent, has a son in third grade and also a fifth grader.

“It’s a tough call,” Stifler said. “Both of my kids are fully vaccinated which makes me feel a lot more comfortable, but I know it’s still a big risk.”

In Baltimore County, all athletic activities will be postponed until Jan. 10 to allow for expanded testing of middle and high school students.