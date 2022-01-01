BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city closed a somber chapter Friday night.
The police department released the final numbers for murders and shootings in Baltimore City, and they both show a rise over 2020.
The group, Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters, read the names of all the victims killed in 2021 on Saturday afternoon. They said it's important to keep the victims in our memories – and to stop the senseless violence.
“They were someone’s children. They were loved. They had emotions and feelings, and they deserve to have lived. And we don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Daphne Alston, the group’s co-founder.
Mayor Brandon Scott on Saturday streamed a virtual vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. that remembered all of the loved ones we lost in 2021.