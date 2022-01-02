ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service predicts Annapolis will see winter weather around 4 a.m. continuing until around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The precipitation will turn from rain/ wet slushy mixture to snow quickly. The total is expected to be between three and seven inches.

By Monday evening, temperatures will drop further to the low 20s or early teens overnight into Tuesday.

Winds may be strong throughout the storm, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH and gusts to 35 MPH.

The city declared a Phase One Snow Emergency as of 6 p.m. Sunday. To find a listing of snow emergency routes, click here.

The Public Works Department (DPW) is prepared to treat streets with salt and deicing agents. Crews will begin treating roads at 3 a.m. on Monday.

During the storm, residents are advised to avoid travel so the plow crews can clear the streets.

Emergency Operations Center Activation: The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center is on “enhanced” status with the call center operational. Annapolis residents can call 410-260-2211 regarding road conditions or for any non-emergency, snow-related questions.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of January 4. Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.

City of Annapolis Employee Leave Policy: A decision will be made about City operations and openings by 6 a.m. Monday after an assessment of the condition of City streets. Annapolis City employees who can work virtually are encouraged to do so. A citywide email will be sent on Monday morning however, department heads will need to ensure notice is provided to quasi-essential and non-essential government employees who do not have City email.