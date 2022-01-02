FORECASTWinter Storm Watch & Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Overnight
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools, COVID-19, virtual learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen Baltimore County schools are shifting to virtual learning for the first week of January due to COVID-19 infections, and several more have partial closures.

The changes, which were announced on Baltimore County Public Schools’ website, cover the week of Jan. 3.

READ MORE: Fire Department Investigating Jail Fire That Left 30 Inmates Requiring EMS

The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning if 5% or more of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.

READ MORE: Howard County Schools Cancel Classes Due To Weather

Below is a list of the schools closed:

  • Carroll Manor Elementary
  • Chapel Hill Elementary
  • Deer Park Middle Magnet
  • Dundalk High
  • Fullerton Elementary
  • Lansdowne High
  • Parkville High
  • Randallstown High
  • Ridge Ruxton School
  • Sandalwood Elementary
  • Scotts Branch Elementary
  • Woodholme Elementary
  • Woodlawn High
MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Public Schools Closed Monday

The schools below have partial closures:

  • Edgemere Elementary (Pre-school program only)
  • Logan Elementary (Prekindergarten only)
  • Lyons Mill Elementary (Grade 5 only)
  • Stemmers Run Middle (Grade 6 only)

CBS Baltimore Staff