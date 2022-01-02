BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen Baltimore County schools are shifting to virtual learning for the first week of January due to COVID-19 infections, and several more have partial closures.
The changes, which were announced on Baltimore County Public Schools' website, cover the week of Jan. 3.
The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning if 5% or more of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.
Below is a list of the schools closed:
- Carroll Manor Elementary
- Chapel Hill Elementary
- Deer Park Middle Magnet
- Dundalk High
- Fullerton Elementary
- Lansdowne High
- Parkville High
- Randallstown High
- Ridge Ruxton School
- Sandalwood Elementary
- Scotts Branch Elementary
- Woodholme Elementary
- Woodlawn High
The schools below have partial closures:
- Edgemere Elementary (Pre-school program only)
- Logan Elementary (Prekindergarten only)
- Lyons Mill Elementary (Grade 5 only)
- Stemmers Run Middle (Grade 6 only)