BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are responding to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Facility for a fire inside the facility.
This is an active investigation.
#BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz
Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022
