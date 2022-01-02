FORECASTParts Of Maryland Under Winter Storm Watch Starting Tonight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mark Andrews can add yet another feather to his cap: the Baltimore Ravens tight end now holds the franchise’s single-season receiving record.

Andrews achieved that distinction with his first catch Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in an 18-yard reception from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The tight end had recorded 1,187 receiving yards coming into Week 17.

With the 18-yard reception, Andrews broke the Ravens’ previous record for most receiving yards (1,201) in a single season, set in 1996 by Michael Jackson.

