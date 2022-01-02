BALTIMORE (WJZ)– From 60-degree weather to snow, our shift to winter weather Sunday night will be quick and impactful.

Rain will spread across southern Maryland late Sunday night and arrive in the Baltimore region between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Shortly after that, harshly cold air will take hold, and that rainy precipitation gives way to snow.

Baltimore and neighboring areas to the south will see a consistent period of snowfall from roughly 2 a.m. through Monday morning. It’s not predicted to clear out until early Monday afternoon.

Areas under the Winter Weather Watch from late Sunday through Monday afternoon include Baltimore City, southern Baltimore County, along with Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Howard, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

Carroll, Cecil and Harford counties along with central Baltimore County are more likely to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, with western Maryland expected to miss out on any measurable snowfall.

This winter weather blast will be accompanied by very strong winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

These conditions will be a recipe for a challenging Monday morning commute, with snow falling and accumulating while many of us are trying to get out of the door and head to work.

Stay with WJZ for the very latest on this winter weather threat.



