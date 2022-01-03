BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works is warning residents that the condition of roads, alleys and sidewalks and a rise of COVID-19 cases among workers could cause delays in trash and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“The City’s alleyways are expected to remain quite slick, and any melting precipitation will refreeze overnight,” the agency said in a news release on Monday. “These conditions make the collection of trash and recycling difficult for sanitation workers.”READ MORE: Nearly 16K Still Without Power Monday Evening After Snowstorm, BGE Says
On Dec. 31, the agency cancelled recycling collection in more than a dozen neighborhoods “due to staffing shortages caused by a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.”
Today, Friday, Dec. 31, DPW is experiencing widespread recycling collection delays throughout the City due to staffing shortages caused by a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Recycling in the following neighborhoods will NOT be collected today, Friday, Dec. 31:
Residents and business owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks and alleyways, the agency advised.
DPW said the following Solid Waste services have been cancelled for Jan. 4:
- bulk collections
- street sweeping
- street and alley cleaning
- cleaning and boarding
- Fire Debris/Special Investigation Unit
- graffiti removal
- waterway cleaning
- Rat Rubout program
The agency said it will post more information on trash and recycling collection as it becomes available. Baltimoreans can also find updates on DPW’s website.