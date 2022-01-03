CLOSURESMaryland School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Weather
By Cristina Mendez
Filed Under:Baltimore, Maryland News, Snow, Winter storm, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore Department of Transportation confirms 380 vehicles were sent out to clear and treat roadways following winter weather that brought three to five inches of snow Monday morning.

The heaviest of the snow began falling shortly after sunrise, with particularly heavy snow falling in Annapolis and areas south of Baltimore.

After the snow stopped around 1 p.m., city crews started to make secondary passes through certain parts of Baltimore City. Strategic salting is being used to avoid a refreeze of melted snow Tuesday, which could cause black ice.

The Baltimore City DOT confirms there is no plan to decrease the workload or crews.

During a press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott said treatments are happening on a variety of roadways, bike lanes and highway ramps. However, the city leader noted to avoid driving on roads such as I-83 and Hilton Parkway with the potential for worsening road conditions into the evening.

If you see downed trees, snowy or icy conditions that have not been treated, call 311 to report the issue.

