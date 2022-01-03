BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore Department of Transportation confirms 380 vehicles were sent out to clear and treat roadways following winter weather that brought three to five inches of snow Monday morning.

The heaviest of the snow began falling shortly after sunrise, with particularly heavy snow falling in Annapolis and areas south of Baltimore.

After the snow stopped around 1 p.m., city crews started to make secondary passes through certain parts of Baltimore City. Strategic salting is being used to avoid a refreeze of melted snow Tuesday, which could cause black ice.

UPDATE: The #Baltimore City Department of Transportation confirms 380 vehicles are out working on roads The snow crews are making secondary passes salting certain areas to avoid refreezing tonight and tomorrow @wjz pic.twitter.com/5ecy3swZWj — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) January 3, 2022

The Baltimore City DOT confirms there is no plan to decrease the workload or crews.

During a press conference, Mayor Brandon Scott said treatments are happening on a variety of roadways, bike lanes and highway ramps. However, the city leader noted to avoid driving on roads such as I-83 and Hilton Parkway with the potential for worsening road conditions into the evening.

.@BMoreCityDOT crews are on the job working to make sure our roads are safe. Stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel. We expect to see about 4-8 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 4:00pm.https://t.co/Ap9PymSyb9 — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 3, 2022

If you see downed trees, snowy or icy conditions that have not been treated, call 311 to report the issue.