ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded at an Essex home on New Year’s Eve.
Officers were called to a shooting at the home on Jillway Court about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31, Baltimore County Police said.
Once they arrived, officers determined a man had been shot at the residence after getting home, police said.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Besides saying an armed man was involved, police have not released any details on the suspect's identity.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 10-307-2020.