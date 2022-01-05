BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The most delicious week of the year in Charm City is around the corner. Baltimore Restaurant Week has some new additions this year for local foodies this year, along with some familiar favorites.
The week is a bit more than a week, running for 10 days from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. The event featured deals to accommodate varying budgets and restaurants to meet every taste palate.
Dining deals feature $25, $35 and $45 menus. The menus will be arriving soon, according to the event's website, and will feature kid-friendly options.
Of the 100 restaurants featured are The Food Market in Hampden, Amicci's in Little Italy, and Barcocina in Fells Point. To explore a full list, visit the event's website.
The promotion first launched in 2006 and is presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore.