ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services.

“Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments due to the financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hogan said. “The programs we are announcing today through the Homeowner Assistance Fund will help keep Marylanders in their homes and support our state’s economic recovery.”

The fund will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The department said the funding will be split by:

$171 million to provide loans to assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship with their mortgages

to provide loans to assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship with their mortgages $34 million to provide grants to assist with property tax, homeowner association, and other types of delinquencies

to provide grants to assist with property tax, homeowner association, and other types of delinquencies $10 million for the WholeHome program to help homeowners with necessary repairs and energy efficiency improvements

for the WholeHome program to help homeowners with necessary repairs and energy efficiency improvements $8 million for housing counseling agencies

for housing counseling agencies $3 million for legal services providers to help homeowners navigate the foreclosure process

for legal services providers to help homeowners navigate the foreclosure process $22 million for program case management, administration, and marketing and outreach to ensure eligible homeowners, including minority populations and those in especially hard-hit areas, are aware of the relief

Secretary Kenneth Holt said Maryland was one of the first states whose plans were approved by the U.S. Treasury in late November.

“Our team has been working diligently to ensure we are one of the first states to deploy this assistance to those who need it most,” Holt said.

The MDHCD said Marylanders currently experiencing issues with their mortgage should contact their mortgage servicer to inquire about forbearance and loss mitigation options.

To be connected to housing counseling and legal services, call 1-877-462-7555.

The fund will assist applicants who were unemployed or underemployed on or after Jan. 21, 2020, resulting in mortgage delinquency or forbearance and other types of homeowner delinquencies.

The department launched a program portal for residents to determine their eligibility for assistance. Marylanders can determine their eligibility and apply by visiting homeownerassistance.maryland.gov.