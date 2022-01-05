BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington region and Western Maryland from Thursday evening to Friday morning.
The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday in the central Maryland, and begins three hours earlier in the western part of the state.
During that time, parts of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties could see between to 2 to 4 inches.
From 6 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, parts of Allegany, Frederick and Washington counties could also see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with some spots seeing as much as 6 inches.
Garrett County and other parts of Western Maryland are forecasted to get 3 to 5 inches, and as much as 7 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there from 3 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
On the Eastern Shore, a Winter Weather Advisory covering Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. Those jurisdictions could also see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.