By CBS Baltimore Staff
KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A crew member of a tanker ship in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted by Maryland State Police after they had a medical emergency Wednesday morning, police said.

The ship was identified as the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot oil/chemical tanker ship from Libera. It was near Kent Island at the time, underway from Baltimore.

Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Around 8:45 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested a Maryland State Police aerial hoist from the vessel after a crew member had an emergency that required immediate attention, police said. MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6, based at the Easton Airport in Talbot County, responded to the scene.

A flight paramedic was lowered onto the ship and was hoisted back up with the patient using a “screamer suit” harness. The patient was then flown to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

There is no word on the condition or identity of the patient.

 

