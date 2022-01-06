CABIN JOHN, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Park Police said Thursday they are looking for Sibylle Zitko, a 54-year-old Bethesda woman who is reportedly missing from the area of the C&O Canal.
Zitko was last seen Thursday morning in Bethesda at 6 a.m., police said. She is five foot seven, around 125 pounds and might be wearing a brown, knee-length coat. She was last seen driving a black Volkswagen SUV with Maryland tags.
Zitko is missing from Lock 7 of the canal, which is in Cabin John, Montgomery County. The circumstances of her disappearance are unknown at this time.
Anyone who has seen Zitko or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Pettett at 202-369-8461 or Detective Sgt. Hayes at 202-579-4729. The USPP Tip Line is 202-379-4877 and the 24 Hour Dispatch is 202-610-7500.