TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will distribute 100,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests next week at more than two dozen locations, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Friday.

Starting Monday, the county will hand out the tests at library branches, senior centers, parks and other locations across the county. Tests are only available while supplies last.

Here’s the full schedule:

Monday, Jan. 10

1 p.m. Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Road, Catonsville (drive thru)

Tuesday, Jan. 11

1 p.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Ave. (drive thru)

Wednesday, Jan. 12

9 a.m. Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty, 3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown (walk up)

1 p.m. Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St., Dundalk (walk up)

4 p.m. Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk (drive thru and walk up)

Thursday, Jan. 13

9 a.m. Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix (drive thru)

Friday, Jan. 14

9 a.m. Bykota Senior Center, 611 Central Ave., Towson (drive thru)

9 a.m. BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road (walk up)

Saturday, Jan. 15 (all start at 9 a.m.)

BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road (walk up)

BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road (walk up)

BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive (walk up)

BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Blvd. (walk up)

BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road (walk up)

BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Ave. (walk up)

BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Ave., Towson (walk up)

BCPL North Point Branch, 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk (walk up)

BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Ave. (walk up)

BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road, Parkville (walk up)

BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Blvd. (walk up)

BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road (walk up)

BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road (walk up)

BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Ave. (walk up)

BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk (walk up)

BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road (walk up)

BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle (walk up)

BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive (walk up)

Sunday, Jan. 16

1 p.m. Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills (drive thru)

1 p.m. Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave., Middle River (drive thru)

Olszewski earlier this week announced the county would open another testing site at the former Sears location at White Marsh Mall, joining clinics in Randallstown, Towson and Dundalk.

Starting Monday, tests are available by appointment only. Residents can book a slot at baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest.

The testing site locations and hours are: