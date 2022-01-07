BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ was given rare access to the training for 1,000 Maryland National Guard members who are on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19. Guard members are preparing in groups in Dundalk and fitted for special masks to keep them safe at testing sites.

They are also learning how to properly take personal protective equipment on and off, from gowns to gloves.

The Maryland National Guard is preparing to help with testing and other #COVID19-fighting measures around the state. We’ll show you how they’re training tonight at 5&6 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/YJJ7tldsvR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2022

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke one-on-one with Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who is helping lead the efforts.

“It’s a huge undertaking—and remember that we’re doing this in a covid environment,” she said. “We’re very conscious that our soliders come from the community, and we are bringing them in off of their full time employment on very short notice as they get prepared, get ready. And next week, they’ll be moving out on their mission.”

11,778 new #COVID19 infections reported in Maryland this Friday… 59 more people have died. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 28.3%. @wjz pic.twitter.com/yc4FTl6j1A — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2022

National Guard members will be assisting hospitals where emergency rooms are strained. They have already helped set up testing sites in Anne Arundel and Harford Counties, doing so in just 48 hours, Birckhead told WJZ. They are poised to assist at many of the 20 other new testing sites opening this month.

“We understand it has been a heavy burden testing people coming off holidays and kids going back to school,” Brigadier General Birckhead said.

Omicron Surge Leads To Almost 30% Positivity In Maryland, Hogan Announces 10 New Testing Sites To Relieve Pressure On Hospitals https://t.co/hfpfLBDt4I @wjz #Maryland #Covid_19 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2022

Learning how to administer tests the right way is critical, as these guard members will be doing so thousands of times in the coming weeks.

The guard has been instrumental in Maryland’s Covid-19 fight since the early days of the pandemic, and these members of the community are now back in active service as the state deals with record-high infections.

National Guard is being reactivated to help with vaccination effort in Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/t7ISharHEK — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2020

Governor Larry Hogan announced this week the activation of the Maryland National Guard as he declared a 30-day state of emergency. He said the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging of the pandemic.