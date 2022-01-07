BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman died in a fire in west Baltimore Friday afternoon, WJZ has learned.
The Baltimore firefighter's union said units responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Appleton Street, where they found smoke showing from a two story rowhome.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated.