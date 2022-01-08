BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday.

Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.



Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and last through the late morning and early afternoon. A winter weather advisory has been issued for this reason.



Freezing rain occurs as snow melts within a warm layer of air above the ground surface, then freezes upon contact as it hits the colder ground. This can result in ice accumulation or accretion. On Sunday morning, ice accumulations up to 0.10″ will be possible, especially for our north and western suburbs tomorrow morning.



Sunday morning is expected to be busy as we know many of you will either be heading to M&T Bank Stadium to tailgate for the game or making your way over to your favorite Ravens roost.

Religious services will also be underway in the morning. It is so important that you use extra caution when driving Sunday morning, as road surfaces could become icy and hazardous. Also, be careful with your first couple of steps as you walk outside because sidewalks and stairs could be slippery, increasing your risk for injury if you fall. Stay safe Sunday morning. Any freezing rain will transition to a cold rain by the afternoon.