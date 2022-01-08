After the 3 to 6-inch snow storm we had, the second of the week, we have a clear and cold night ahead of us. The wind is still strong enough to drop wind chills into the upper single digits later on before the winds start to subside.

Our lows overnight will be in the mid-teens in most places. On Saturday, despite plenty of sunshine, we may not even make it to freezing. Any leftover snow or slow or meltwater will stay frozen and can cause slick conditions on your walkway or driveway, and even some side streets.

Saturday night, our winds will begin to turn a bit more to the southwest which will begin to move a bit of warmer air towards to region along with clouds as well.

The cold ground will be difficult to warm very quickly and with a small amount of moisture moving in by sunrise on Sunday, we are looking at a potential for a batch of light freezing rain or some sleet as well. This will last perhaps till about 11 am, and is most likely north and west of the beltway.

There will also be a risk of some rain during the Ravens game in the afternoon, but the temperatures will have warmed into the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Colder and blustery, but drier conditions will follow on Monday, and very cold air will be around on Tuesday as well, with highs only in the mid 20’s!

Let’s face it, winter made a big comeback in 2022 so far, and will probably stick around a while!

Bob Turk