WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WJZ) — Quite the catch of the day.
William Bates Jr. of Waldorf was out fishing on the Occoquan Bay in Fairfax County in Virginia when he caught a 62-pound blue catfish.
It looks like one of those things you see in River Monsters.
What did it eat? Whatever it wanted.
