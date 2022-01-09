BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, January 8.
Just before 8:45 p.m., officials responded to the 4600 block of Horizon Circle for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Deonte Blick suffering from gunshot wounds. The possible suspect(s) fled from the scene before the police arrived.
First responders attempted to provide aid, but Blick was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit, who responded to the scene, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.