BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first public viewing of Officer Keona Holley, who died one week after being shot in an ambush-style attack in December, was held Sunday.

“We are a village and we are here with them,” said Minister Christina Flowers.

The Wylie Funeral Home in the Harlem Park neighborhood hosted the viewing, which started at 11 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. A line of people stood somberly waiting their turn to honor the 39-year old mother of four.

“I want to tell her family thank you. Thank you for giving us such a beautiful person,” said Baltimore resident Dorisell Thomas.

During part of the viewing ceremony, the U.S. Honor Flag was used, which originally memorialized the fallen heroes of 9/11. The American flag travels the country honoring other fallen first responders, like Officer Holley. The gloves worn to handle the flag will be gifted to her family.

“This family has a huge hole that they have to fill and we’re going to fill it with honor,” said the President of the U.S. Honor Flag.

On December 16th, the city police officer was working along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. Two men are accused of shooting into Officer Holley’s patrol car in an ambush-style attack. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were arrested in connection with the shooting and the murder of another man. One week after the crime, Officer Holley passed away from her injuries.

There will be a second public viewing on Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m at Wylie Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday at the Baltimore Convention Center. The wake is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the service will start at 10 a.m.