GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is currently accepting applications for traffic safety program and project grants.
Through these applications, the Highway Safety Office aims to help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways.
The application window is open from now through Feb. 25. Applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities from Oct 1, 22 to Sep. 30, 22.
Applicants can apply for two different grants types: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants.
“Each year we look for new and innovative projects that will help us reach zero deaths on Maryland roadways,” Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator said. “Crashes are preventable. Year after year we see the same causes for crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries, but we know if we continue to work with partners throughout the state, we will be able to save lives and reach our goal of zero fatalities.”
Eligible projects must follow the data-driven approaches laid out in the Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) and address the four E’s of highway safety:
- Education
- Enforcement
- Engineering
- Emergency Medical Services
“Losing just one life on Maryland roadways is unacceptable,” Greg Slater, MDOT Secretary said. “MDOT is committed to working to save lives by using a data-driven approach and our strong network of partners bringing innovative ideas to utilize these important grants.”