BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Monday night in northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. for a shooting at the intersection of Oswego and Towanda Avenues, where they reportedly found the victim unresponsive, lying in the middle of the street.
He was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.