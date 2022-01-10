BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Maggie.
She is just over one-year-old and is a very sweet and loving dog.
Maggie came up from a shelter in the south.
She arrived with skin issues, was infested with fleas, and was terribly malnourished.
After tender loving care from her foster family, Maggie now weighs twice as much as she did when she came into rescue.
She is available for adoption through Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland.
To learn more about Maggie, you can visit the organization’s website here.