BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While winning tickets for the $632 million jackpot were sold in Wisconsin and California, a PowerBall player in Rockville purchased a ticket worth $1 million ahead of the Jan. 5 drawing, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday.
The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the drawing at the Shell station on 700 Gaither Road, lottery officials said. The station is owned by E&C Mid Atlantic.
The winner has claimed the prize, according to the lottery.
Players in Baltimore, Bethesda and Pasadena scored $50,000 prizes from the same drawing.
The winning numbers were 6 14 25 33 46 and Powerball 17.