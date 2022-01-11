BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county health department will hold another six vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, the school system said Tuesday.
The clinics will be held at six elementary schools in the county between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2.READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Towson University Student Shot, Killed
All of the clinics are for first doses and run from 5-7:30 p.m.
Here’s the full schedule:
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Woodside Elementary School, 160 Funke Road, Glen Burnie
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Georgetown East Elementary School, 111 Dogwood Road, Annapolis
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Marley Elementary School, 715 Cooper Road, Glen Burnie
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Hebron-Harman Elementary School, 7660 Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Sunset Elementary School, 8572 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Rippling Woods Elementary School, 530 Nolfield Drive, Glen Burnie
Second doses will be administered at the same schools as first doses. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health will send reminders to families of children who received a first shot to schedule an appointment for a second.MORE NEWS: Blind Community Reveals Challenges With At-Home Testing, Calls For Changes
To date, county officials have held clinics at 28 elementary schools in the county, providing more than 1,700 children with their vaccinations, the school system said.