MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Neighbors have rallied around a family after a car crashed into their Baltimore County home Monday morning, resulting in a fiery explosion.

Upon arrival, crews found a car inside the home with heavy flames coming from the residence, where an explosion was also reported.

The car and gas cans in the garage caused the explosion and the flames to spread through the house’s first and second floors, confirmed firefighters at the scene. No one was inside the home at the time of the accident.

“They are happy to be alive, they are happy to be together,” said a neighbor.

Preliminary reports from a doorbell camera show the car was traveling at a high speed before hitting the home around 8:45 a.m., investigators said. The driver and passenger were hurt and taken to nearby hospitals.

According to neighbors, both the driver and passenger were residents in the neighborhood and had just left their driveway before the crash.

“I hope that their house will be rebuilt better than it was before and everything that they lost, you know, is replaceable and nothing that had a sentimental value was lost, because you know some of those things are irreplaceable,” another neighbor told WJZ.

The fire department said it is still investigating how and why this happened.