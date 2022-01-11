BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The majority of Marylanders support both President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s performances in-office, a Maryland poll released Tuesday found.
The poll, conducted by Gonzales Polls, surveyed 807 registered voters in Maryland from Dec. 20th through Dec. 30th, 2021.READ MORE: Breakthrough Pig Heart Transplant Performed In Baltimore Could Help Quell Organ Shortage, Saving Lives
Despite being in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Hogan, a moderate Republican, remains popular. According to Gonzales Polls, Hogan is the most popular governor in Maryland over at least the past 60 years.
Going into his final year as Maryland’s governor, Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74 percent, a point higher than his 73 percent approval rating in Oct. 2020.
Polling data showed that 45 percent of voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Hogan’s overall performance as governor, support his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Biden, a Democrat, has a significantly lower job approval rating in the state, the poll found. The president has an approval rating of 54 percent among Marylanders polled, with 43 percent disapproving and three percent declining to respond.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: The Coldest Air Of The Season Has Arrived, Courtesy Of Greenland
Three years into the pandemic, 57 percent of Marylanders said they approved of Biden’s coronavirus pandemic response, the poll found. However, 54 percent of Marylanders who responded to the poll felt Biden’s economic response was fair or poor.
The polling data shows the deeply blue state has a growing number of Independents showing up to the polls and covering nearly 20 percent of the electorate.
In terms of where Maryland as a state is headed, 57 percent believed it is “generally headed in the right direction” while 34 percent disagree, and 9 percent did not offer a response.
Read the full polling results here:MORE NEWS: 60 Baltimore City Public Schools Go Virtual As Teachers’ Union Blasts Administration; County Schools Virtual Until Tuesday