BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A medical helicopter flying from Maryland to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia crashed in the suburb of Drexel Hill, Delaware County, Pennsylvania authorities said Tuesday.
All four passengers, including an infant, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according police and firefighters in Upper Darby Township.
The pilot of the medical helicopter brought the aircraft down for a hard landing just outside a church in the 600 block of Burmont Road.
First responders responded to the scene about 12:57 p.m. The occupants were able to leave the wreckage without assistance.
The infant passenger was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the three crew members were taken to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.
This story will be updated.