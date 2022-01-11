Hi everyone!

Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills.

Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will get to the mid 20’s, which is essentially your average overnight low! And even with diminishing wind, it will still feel like the upper teens to low 20’s. But we are not done with the wind just yet.

Overnight the wind will swing around from the south, and milder air will start to run up I-95. But with an overnight low of 19° and the breeze picking up again, the wind chill will be a single-digit one. Eventually that milder air will get us to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s Wednesday and Thursday before a return to the mid 30’s on Friday. But two days near average in January is a big deal. And we’ll take it!

Wear that mask. It will keep you warm and safe!

Marty B!