BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille, a waterfront restaurant in Chestertown, suffered “significant fire damage” Wednesday morning and will be closed until further notice, the restaurant posted on Facebook.
“Special thanks to the fire department for their hard work containing the fire damage, and everyone who has reached out with their prayers and kind words,” the restaurant wrote.READ MORE: National Aquarium Will Require Guests To Prove They're Vaccinated
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, crews with the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company were called to the restaurant about 6:26 a.m., and 60 firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze for two hours.READ MORE: Hogan Eyes Police Funding & Tax Relief Measures In Legislative Session
No injuries were reported. The fire caused $150,000 in damages to the building and destroyed $50,000 of supplies in the business, fire officials said.
The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.MORE NEWS: McDaniel College Implements New COVID-19 Safety Measures
In the Facebook post, the owners of the restaurant on the banks of the Chester River said they hope to reopen as soon as possible.