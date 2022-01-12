BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 17th Annual Baltimore Screenwriter’s Competition is extending their submission deadline to Jan. 21.
The competition is an opportunity for Baltimore writers to tell stories about their home city and have their work read by local screenwriters and producers.
Both short format and feature format films can be submitted.
Winners in each category will receive cash prizes and and be announced at the 2022 Maryland Film Festival.
For a script to be eligible, the screenplay must be set in or able to be filmed in Baltimore.
Those interested in submitting can learn more at the Baltimore Film Office website.