BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released dashcam and body camera footage from last month’s deadly police shooting in Silver Spring.

Osmay Sesay, 27, of Silver Spring, was killed in a Dec. 29 confrontation with Montgomery County police during a traffic stop of a vehicle suspected in a shooting earlier that day.

The footage shows a man, identified as Sesay, getting out of the car and pointing a handgun at police. In response, officers opened fire, fatally shooting Sesay.

WJZ is not publishing the unedited version of the footage due to the graphic nature of the events involved, which some may find disturbing.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID), which investigates all deaths at the hands of police, is investigating the shooting.

About 4:25 a.m. that day, an off-duty officer learned of a shooting on Bonifant Street and gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle to on-duty officers, police said.

Minutes later, officers pulled the Mercedes-Benz over near the corner of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues. During an ensuing confrontation, four officers opened fire at Sesay, who died of his injuries.

Authorities said a handgun believed to be Sesay’s was recovered from the scene.

The officers—identified as Nathan Lenhart, Karli Dorsey, Dennis Tejada and Eric Kessler—were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for police shootings.

The IID was formed in response to several police reform bills passed by the General Assembly last year.