NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were seriously injured after a car crashed into a Nottingham home Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.
A car traveling south on the 9100 block of Belair Road struck a telephone pole and then the corner of a home, officials said. One patient was transported in critical condition to Johns Hopkins Bayview hospital, and two in serious condition.
The block was closed for an extended period of time due to wires in the roadway. The damage to the house is reportedly minor.
This is a developing story and will be updated.